Anytime Limousine Recently Added 20 Passenger Cadillac Escalade Limousine Party Bus to Its Fleet

Anytime Limousine a luxury Chicago limousine service provider, has recently added the ultimate 20 Passenger Cadillac Escalade Limousine Party Bus to its fleet. This 20 passenger party bus is ideal for a grand bachelorette or a weekend hangout with friends. Their Chicago limo buses are opulent vehicles, especially designed to allow its passengers, a luxurious travel experience. These party buses are equipped with several functions and can certainly turn a regular evening out into an unbelievable enjoyable experience. Whether one needs to arrange reliable corporate limousine transportation for clients or transport their company employees and partners, Anytime Limousine has a limousine or party bus just a phone call away.



The Cadillac Escalade Limousine Party Bus, like all of Anytime Limousine's vehicles, exceeds all industry standards and has just about every feature in the book. The 20 Passenger Cadillac Escalade Limousine is almost as long as a school bus and features a hardwood floor, a touch screen control panel to operate the many lights, shades, screens, and speakers inside. From the plush leather seats to the customizable LED sign, your guests will be blown away by this one of a kind vehicle. This Chicago Party Bus's amenities includes several minibars, color changing mood lighting, surround sound stereo system, LED message board, and the smooth ride that Cadillac Escalade Limousines are known for. The Chicago Limo buses are donned in taste and style. With inclusive features such as large tinted windows, sound air-conditioning, large couches, face-to-face seating and spacious tables in the social area these party buses are any man’s delight in Chicago.



Apart from party buses, Anytime Limo's Limousine Chicago can help anyone build the kind of corporate image one always strives for. Using Chicago limousine services from Anytime limo to pick up clients and business associates at the airport is one way to make a significant impression. These limos are often affordable, especially compared to hiring a taxi for the pick-up and it does not cost the business much, and it lets the guest understand their importance to the company.



About Any Time Limo

