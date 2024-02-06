Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Anywhere Real Estate Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Anywhere Real Estate Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Madison, NJ based Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. On October 6, 2023, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. announced a settlement agreement for the Burnett and Moehrl antitrust class action litigation. The proposed settlement, which still requires court approval, would oblige Anywhere to provide monetary relief of $83.5 million, alongside injunctive relief. This settlement amount aligns with the company's financial planning.



Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) declined from $8.48 per share on August 03, 2023, to as low as $4.14 per share during October 23, 2023.



