Aocno Food Machinery - High Quality and High Service

Hebei, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- With the rapid development of China's national economy, people pay increasing emphasis on the food choices. But faced with a wide variety of assortment of choices, many consumers have confused with loss of feeling just to listen to advertising or acquaintances. And also we worry about the food quality which is so vital to health.



So why not make food by ourselves? Not only we can make sure the food quality, but also we would get fun from making food.



What we customers pay close attention is that we want to buy high quality products with high quality services. AOCNO is such a company that we can totally trust. The vision of AOCNO is to become an enterprise which customers can rely on and staffs love and their mission is to help the staffs to be successful, work together with customer and benefit each other. AOCNO Baking Machinery Co., Ltd which provides ovens(tunnel ovens,rotary ovens, bread oven, pizza ovens),dough mixer bread machine, proofer rooms, planetary mixers, dough dividers, dough moulders, cooling tower must be the best choice for you to make food in your own kitchen.



Hebei AOCNO Baking Machinery Co., Ltd was found in 1994; they accumulated high reputation, rich experience and global customers after decades of OEM processing for European countries.Based on abundant science research they established their own corporation which concentrate researching, production, national and international trade marketing together in the year 2011. They can supply not only bakery machines but also west kitchen equipments and foodstuff production line.



To know more about their products as well as what the company can provide, visit their website at www.aocno.com



Contact

Contact name: Mr Tony Yan

Anping Town Hengshui city, Hebei Province, China

Tel: +86-311-66159908

Fax: +86-311-66159905

Mobile: 86-18633683366

Email: info@aocno.com