Aon Corporation (NYSE:AON) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2012 -- An investigation for investors in NYSE:AON shares was announced over possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain Aon Corp directors and officers in connection with allegations of potential briberies in the U.K. was announced



Investors who purchased shares of Aon Corporation (NYSE:AON) and currently hold (any of) those NYSE:AON shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers at Aon Corp. breached their fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA").



In January 2009, Aon Limited, Aon’s principal U.K. brokerage subsidiary, entered into a settlement agreement with the Financial Services Authority (“FSA”) to pay a £5.25 million fine arising from its failure to exercise reasonable care to establish and maintain effective systems and controls to counter the risks of bribery arising from the use of overseas firms and individuals who helped it win business.



Recently the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced that Aon without admitting or denying will pay a total of approximately $14.5 million in disgorgement and prejudgment interest to the SEC. In a related action, Aon will pay a $1.764 million criminal fine to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). The SEC had alleged in a complaint against Aon Corp. that Aon Corp.’s subsidiaries made over $3.6 million in improper payments to various parties between 1983 and 2007 as a means of obtaining or retaining insurance business in those countries.



NYSE:AON shares closed on April 10, 2012 at $47.24 per share, down from its current 52weekHigh od $53.50 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Aon Corporation (NYSE:AON) and currently hold (any of) those NYSE:AON shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com