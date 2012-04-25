Aon Corporation (NYSE:AON) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NYSE:AON shares was announced over possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain Aon Corp directors and officers in connection with certain transactions.



Investors who are current long term stockholders of Aon Corporation (NYSE:AON), and / or those who have any information relating the investigation including those who are former employees or/and whistleblowers, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc by email at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1 (858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses concerns whether certain directors and officers at Aon Corp. breached their fiduciary duties in connection certain transactions.



Aon Corporation reported that its annual Revenue rose from $7.35billion in 2008 to $11.28billion in 2011 and its Net Income rose from $706million in 2010 to $979million in 2011. Despite increasing financial results shares of AON Corp currently traded below its highest trading in April 2011.In fact shares of Aon Corporation (NYSE:AON) increased from as low as $36.24 in July 2010 to as high as $53.76 per share in April 2011. However NYSE AON shares dropped during 2011 as low as $40 per share in September and traded in February at slightly below $47 per share.



Aon Corporation recently disclosed it has agreements in place with NetJets pursuant to which Aon Corp. pays hourly fees for its use of certain aircraft for business and personal use, as applicable. Aon Corp said that spouses, families and invited guests occasionally accompany named executive officers on business-related flights and that there is no incremental cost to Aon Corp. from these additional guests



However, Aon Corp also disclosed that in 2011, it reviewed the travel expenses of certain of its executive officers. Aon Corporation said that as a result of this review, it identified personal travel expenses on commercial aircraft incurred by certain executive officers that were inadvertently paid by Aon in prior years.



On April 24, 2012, NYSE:AON shares closed at $50.62 per share.



