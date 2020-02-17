"AONZ," a Water Bottle with Gravity Filtration, Now on Kickstarter!

Northridge, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- The most vital commodity of our time, water remains crucial to our health and well-being. Access to clean water is scarce in developing regions of the world, but with AONZ, a new silicone water bottle with an innovative gravity filter, a simpler solution to water filtration and environmental waste has arrived. The only bottle needed around the world, AONZ is driving vital social impacts and opportunities by bringing clean drinking water to localities around the world where current resources are inadequate.



A silicone water bottle with a gravity filter, AONZ is a portable, collapsible bottle with a patent-pending filter that removes harmful chemicals, bacteria, and viruses, which currently exist in many water supplies. Without the need for electricity or high-pressure filtration, AONZ uses a replaceable disruptive filter to decontaminate up to 222 liters, or 59 gallons, of water. Each replaceable filter cartridge media is tested and in compliance under NSF/ANSI 42 applicable drinking water requirements and standards. In each filtration cycle, the AONZ bottle can hold up to 16 fluid ounces, or 0.47 liters of water, while on the go.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support AONZ and to bring this vital water filtration system to people around the world. AONZ is expected to begin shipping in early June 2020.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/aonz/aonz-is-not-your-average-water-bottle



Supporters around the world can back AONZ water bottle and filtration system by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $1. But for a pledge of $30 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including exclusive product updates and an AONZ silicone water bottle with filter. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About AONZ

Founded by John Lee, AONZ is on a mission to aggressively seek ways to help with the needs of developing countries' water supplies. Having firsthand experience with the lack of clean drinking water in developing regions of the world, John has developed an innovative solution to this dangerous problem using gravity water filtration.



