Aortic Intervention Market Is Poised for Hightened Acquisition Activity in 2014

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- According to Medtech Ventures’ analysts, the aortic intervention market, which currently stands at $2 billion, is poised for heightened acquisition activity in 2014.



Medtronic, Cook, Gore, Endologix and Terumo, the the top five leading aortic endograft companies, are not present in all anatomical segments of the market or in all geographical locations.



This represents an intriguing opportunity for consolidation through acquisitions during 2014 and interesting prospects for the many innovative start-ups that are starving for cash in this difficult space.



With 71% share, abdominal aortic stent grafts account for the majority of the market. They experienced a resurgence during the previous three years due to the rollout of new lower profile devices designed to treat a wider universe of patients with tortuous, angulated aortas that were previously not eligible for EVAR.



New generations of devices that further expands the universe of patients eligible for endovascular repair are expected to rollout in major markets with thought leaders predicting that before the end of the decade close to 90% of aortic aneurysm patients will be treated endovascularly.



The Aortic Intervention Market Report attempts to answer some important questions regarding the fast evolving aortic intervention landscape. The report examines Leading companies technologies, product offerings, market shares and strategic positions. It uncovers areas with maturing trends as well as areas with high growth potential and provides an updated forecast to 2020.



Leading companies profiled in the report include Medtronic, Cook Medical, Gore Medical, Endologix, Terumo and TriVascular. Other companies mentioned include Altura, Aptus Endosystems, Bolton Medical, Braile Biomedica, Braun, Cardiatis, Lifetech Scientific, Getinge, Johnson & Johnson, Jotec, Lombard Medical, Microport Medical and Nano Endoluminal.



Aortic Intervention Market Report is targeted at senior executives in the medical device industry who wish to get up-to-date with this one billion dollar fast growing market.