Aortic Valve Market to Be Worth over $29 Billion by 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2020 -- According to a report by P&S Intelligence, the global aortic valve market is predicted to reach a value of $29,146.9 million by 2030, exhibiting a 13.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). The surging prevalence of aortic stenosis and aortic regurgitation is among the key driving factors of the market. Rheumatic heart disease (RHD) is one of the most common causes of aortic regurgitation. As per the World Health Organization, about 2% of the people suffering from cardiovascular diseases has RHD.



This makes RHD a major driving factor of the market as well. The coronavirus pandemic has affected the market significantly. The trade of a number of products has reduced, including aortic valve. In addition to this, the healthcare sector has been put under a lot of pressure, as rising number of individuals being infected. Healthcare professionals are under considerable pressure, as the decision regarding whether to perform cardiac surgery or not has become difficult.



Geographically, the European region is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the coming years, owing to the rising prevalence of aortic stenosis in Western European countries, according to the data published by the European Heart Journal. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement and surgical valve replacement are among the common treatments recommended for this disease. In addition to this, the surging prevalence of heart diseases is also driving the growth of the market.



Companies operating in the aortic valve market are focusing widely on business mergers, strategic partnerships, product launches, and trials and approvals for remaining competitive in the domain. For instance, Admedus Limited announced in March 2020 regarding the first implantation of its ADAPT treated single-piece 3D aortic valve in a person suffering from aortic stenosis.



