AP Moller Maersk Boosts Its Technical Operations Presence in Asia

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2022 -- In a move that is designed to boost its presence in the Asia Pacific region, AP Moller Maersk has entered into an agreement to buy the logistics business of Hong Kong-based Li & Fung. The value of the deal comes in at somewhere around $3.6 billion and it will deliver a significant upgrade for AP Moller Maersk's network in this part of the world, adding about 40% capacity and resulting in an increase to 549 facilities globally for the shipping giant. The move is going to create one of the world's largest logistics firms but has been undertaken so that AP Moller Maersk can better support the needs of customers in the Asia Pacific region, many of whom are expanding or planning to do so. Container shipping has seen a spike in activity thanks to pandemic activity and AP Moller Maersk is reporting record profits. This has enabled the expansion and purchase of LF Logistics, which is 78.3% owned by Li & Fung and 21.7% owned by Singapore government's investment firm Temasek Holdings.



DSJ Global specialises in technical operations jobs, including for organisations in the Asia Pacific region going through the mergers and acquisitions process. AP Moller Maersk is not the only internationally renowned business keen to expand into the area this year and the support of a firm with key expertise in technical operations jobs, procurement roles, logistics and supply chain positions could be vital for many. DSJ Global is able to offer an expert team with experience across all of these areas - the firm was established in 2008 and has grown alongside the sector since then, including building up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals. Using a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, DSJ Global can ensure that the recruitment needs of every enterprise can be met. The firm provides specialist support in areas such as technical operations jobs for talented people looking to take a career-defining next step and for a broad spectrum of businesses, from agile start-ups to global behemoths like AP Moller Maersk.



Being able to deliver at an international level is something that the firm prides itself on. This is made possible by authentic international connections and being part of a truly global network. The team in Hong Kong is integrated into a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce, for example, and the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. In technical operations jobs - and other fields in supply chain - the firm has been able to continue to consistently deliver even during the most pressured points of the pandemic. Crucial to this has been the internal team - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis so that they are able to consistently and confidently meet expectations and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as technical operations jobs there are many other roles available via the firm, including Commodity Buyer, Senior Electrical System Architect and HSE Officer.



"2021 was a year of pressure and strain for procurement & supply chain markets globally. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges for the smooth operations of supply lanes globally which had a knock-on effect for recruiting and retaining top talent in this field" said Jamie Thorpe, Head of DSJ Global, Hong Kong. "These macro factors created high demand for candidates with extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain within a very tight candidate pool. Companies have had to resort to offering very high compensation and benefits to attract the talent they desperately need."



To find out more about technical operations jobs in Hong Kong visit https://www.dsjglobal.hk For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global HK: +852 3008 1912.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.hk.



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.