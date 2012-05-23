APAC Consumption of LED Lamps in General Lighting 2011-2016

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- Summary: This report, by ElectroniCast Consultants, provides the research findings of our study of the Asia Pacific (APAC) consumption of Light Emitting Diode (LED) lamps (also known as “consumer-level bulbs”), which are used in luminaires in stationary/fixed location (non-vehicle/non-portable) solid-state lighting (SSL) General Lighting applications. The lamps are lamps are used in new construction, as well as retrofitting/replacement of existing (installed-based) lamps.



General Lighting provides the main illumination of an area. In this study, we provide a market review for the last year (2011) plus our forecast (2012-2016) of LED lamps used for general lighting, including interior and exterior decorative and functional lighting for residential, commercial and government areas.



For the purposes of this study, ElectroniCast Consultants includes Directional Lighting, Supplementary Lighting, Street Lighting and Architectural Lighting in the General Lighting category.



LEDs are used in both functional and decorative light fixtures, with an advantage of energy savings. Compared to incandescent lighting, LED-based solid-state lighting (SSL) delivers visible light with reduced heat. In addition, its solid-state nature provides for greater resistance to shock, vibration, and wear, thereby significantly increasing its lifespan.



