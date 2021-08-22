APAC is leading the market for 5G fixed wireless access market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2021 -- The 5G fixed wireless access market was valued at USD 277 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 86,669 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 135.9% from 2020 to 2026. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) and rising use of millimeter-wave technology for 5G fixed wireless access are expected to drive the growth of the 5G fixed wireless access market.



Sub-6 GHz segment to account for the largest share of 5G fixed wireless access market



The sub–6 GHz segment is projected to account for a share of 52% of the 5G fixed wireless access market, in terms of volume, in 2026. One of the key reasons for the growth of this segment is that majority of the telecommunication operators have deployed 5G networks in their sub–6 GHz frequency spectrums. There are more than 140 telecommunication operators who have invested in 5G networks in the sub–6 GHz or C-band spectrum. This is because C-band, specifically, 3,300–4,200 MHz range, allows performance to be well balanced in terms of throughput and coverage, which are ideal for 5G fixed wireless access services. C-band is the most used spectrum for 5G commercial networks in urban, suburban, and rural areas across the world. With a combination of indoor and outdoor CPE, C-band extends the 5G fixed wireless access services to cover a radius of more than 5 km and supports a maximum throughput of above 5 Gbps.



Semi-Urban segment to account for the largest share of 5G fixed wireless access market during forecast period



The semi-urban segment is projected to account for the largest share of the 5G fixed wireless access market in 2026. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the fact that in semi-urban areas, the density of the population is sparse. Hence, these areas require significantly high investments to connect subscribers with a network through wireline infrastructures. With high-power transmissions/receptions and advanced antenna technologies, wireless links can effectively reach rural areas without any major construction required as only base stations and customer premises equipment require to be installed. In several situations, operators are required to provide temporary coverage in some areas wherein there is little or no demand for Internet connectivity; for instance, skiing resorts during winters. Fixed wireless access is a flexible, quick, and cost-effective solution to cater to the rural/temporary Internet requirements.



APAC is leading the market for 5G fixed wireless access market



APAC is projected to account for the largest share of the overall 5G fixed wireless access market in 2026. The fixed wireless access market in APAC has been studied for China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the Rest of APAC. The region is home to a few fastest-growing and leading industrialized economies such as China, South Korea, and Japan in the world. It is witnessing dynamic changes in terms of the adoption of new technologies and advancements across industries. 5G networks are expected to play an integral role in the adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and M2M communication. They are also important for developing smart cities and carrying out industrial automation as they connect multiple devices at the same time and offer low latency, thereby improving the overall performance of systems.



Key Market Players

Major players are Nokia (Finland), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Mimosa Network, Inc. (US), Siklu Communication (Israel), Vodafone (UK), Verizon Communications Inc. (US), Inseego (US), and CableFree (UK) and so on.