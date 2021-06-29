APAC is projected to hold a major share in the Quantum computing market in coming years

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2021 -- The Quantum Computing market is expected to grow from USD 472 million in 2021 to USD 1,765 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 30.2%. The early adoption of quantum computing in the banking and finance sector is expected to fuel the growth of the market globally. Other key factors contributing to the growth of the quantum computing market include rising investments by governments of different countries to carry out research and development activities related to quantum computing technology. Several companies are focusing on the adoption of QCaaS post-COVID-19. This, in turn, is expected to contribute to the growth of the quantum computing market. However, stability and error correction issues is expected to restrain the growth of the market.



Services segment is projected to lead the quantum computing market from 2021 to 2026.



The growth of this services segment can be attributed to the increasing number of startups across the world that are investing in research and development activities related to quantum computing technology. This technology is used in optimization, simulation, and machine learning applications, thereby leading to optimum utilization costs and highly efficient operations in various end-use industries.



The cloud based segment held largest share of the quantum computing market in 2020.



With the development of highly powerful systems, the demand for cloud-based deployment of quantum computing systems and services is expected to increase. This, in turn, is expected to result in a significant revenue source for service providers, with users paying for access to noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) systems that can solve real-world problems. The limited lifespan of rapidly advancing quantum computing systems also favors cloud service providers. The flexibility of access offered to users is another factor fueling the adoption of cloud-based deployment of quantum computing systems and services. For the foreseeable future, quantum computers are expected not to be portable. Cloud can provide users with access to different devices and simulators from their laptops.



Machine learning is expected to witness highest CAGR in coming years



Quantum machine learning involves the integration of quantum algorithms within machine learning programs. In the case of complex models, it becomes very difficult to sort a large number of variables systematically. Thus, users can opt for quantum computing technology to resolve this complexity with accuracy and speed. For instance, in the Monte Carlo method, the sampling technique is used to estimate numerical quantities from a large dataset. Quantum algorithms can be used to increase the execution speed of a solution, while algorithms can expedite the implementation of the Monte Carlo method and reduce the computational time.



The superconducting qubits segment is projected to account for the largest size of the quantum computing market from 2021 to 2026.



The growth of this segment can be attributed to faster operations of quantum computers based on superconducting qubits technology than the computers equipped with other technologies. The technology companies such as IBM, Google, and Intel are expected to launch their quantum computing services with superconducting qubits in the coming years.



The Quantum Computing market for healthcare and pharmaceuticals is foreseen to grow at a significant rate owing to the spread of the COVID-19



Governments of various countries have increased their healthcare and pharmaceuticals spending to combat this issue. Companies operating in this industry focus on the adoption of emerging technologies, such as quantum computing. The quantum computing technology enables scientists to develop medical and diagnostics tools that are ultra-precise and ultra-personalized. Moreover, quantum sensors can be used in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines for ultra-precise measurements.



APAC is projected to hold a major share in the Quantum computing market in coming years



APAC region is a leading hub for several industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, banking and finance, and chemicals. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are the leading manufacturers of consumer electronics, including smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles, in APAC. There is a requirement to resolve complications in optimization, simulation, and machine learning applications across these industries. The large-scale development witnessed by emerging economies of APAC and the increased use of advanced technologies in the manufacturing sector are contributing to the development of large and medium enterprises in the region. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for quantum computing services and systems in APAC.



Key Market Players

The Quantum Computing market was dominated by International Business Machines (US), D-Wave Systems (Canada), Microsoft (US), Amazon (US), and Rigetti Computing (US).