APAC NIPT to Be a US$ 400 Million Market by 2018

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- As per the new research report by RNCOS, “Emerging NIPT Market in Asia Pacific” the market for non-invasive prenatal testing in the APAC region is expanding at a rapid rate. This growth can be attributed to several factors, foremost of all being its high acceptance amongst high-risk pregnant women. NIPT tests available in the region are mostly provided by established players based in the US and China. The tests have been clinically validated for their claims of diagnosing chromosomal abnormalities while completely eliminating the risk associated with invasive prenatal tests like CVS and Amniocentesis, gaining them instant popularity amongst the consumers.



Mostly all the players have formed tie-ups with locally established diagnostic service providers, increasing the access of tests to pregnant ladies seeking them. Also, since the tests have been clinically proven to be completely safe, such factors have made the tests popular amongst the healthcare providers who are now increasingly recommending NIPT test for screening purposes. Backed by such factors, the APAC NIPT comprising of regions of Australia, China, Japan and India is expected to reach a mark of around US$ 400 Million by 2018.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current market scenario and expected outlook by 2018. Regions covered in the report include Australia, India, Japan and China. Each region’s data coverage include the number of births, analysis of potential patient population that will form the customer base for NIPT tests, potential market, market size, forecasts, competitive landscape and regulatory scenario.



The report is an outcome of the in-depth analysis of insights generated through interviews with industry leaders and regulatory experts. All the data has been collated through various sources to present the most authentic and impartial picture. It is a must buy for any player that wishes to enter the highly lucrative APAC NIPT market.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM646.htm



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About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.