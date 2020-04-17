APAC Pulp & Paper Enzymes Market to Register Appreciable Proceeds : BASF, DuPont, AB Enzymes, Associated British Foods Plc, Novozymes

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- The latest research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., predicts pulp & paper enzymes market size to surpass $250 million by 2026. Enzymes are profoundly being used in the as these help starch hydrolysis and solve problems of filtration, and monitor haze during storage and maturation. It is worth noting that uses of pulp & paper enzymes are still in the research and development stage, though they are being adopted in mills. Undeniably, enzymes have become beneficial for consistent retting of flax for composite applications.



Several applications are being used in prebleaching as xylanase prebleaching technology pulp & paper enzymes market is being used in an array of mills globally. Further, laccases are widely being used in an array of industries, including pulp and paper, food, textile and cosmetic industries. A slew of laccase products is being for pulp and paper production and leading companies are vying to produce large amounts of laccase products at lower costs using recombinant organisms.



Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:



1. BASF

2. DuPont

3. AB Enzymes

4. Associated British Foods plc

5. Novozymes

6. Dyadic International, Inc.

7. Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd

8. Maps Enzymes Ltd. - India

9. EPYGEN

10. Megazyme

11. Noor Enzymes

12. Anthem Cellutions (India)

13. Creative Enzymes

14. Rossari Biotech Ltd

15. Afrizymes

16. Krishna Speciality Chemicals

17. Solenis

18. Nature BioScience

19. Amano Enzyme Inc.

20. Buckman

21. EDT-Enzymatic Deinking Technologies, LLC

22. DENYKEM LIMITED

23. MetGen

24. Advanced Enzymes



Prominently, laccase has been popular as an enzyme having potential of oxidation and having properties of reactive radical production. Several forward-looking companies are embracing laccase products as they also have the ability to detoxify environmental pollutants.



Pectinase is being adopted by stakeholders in pulp & paper enzymes market to reduce charges of cationic retention aids, required in furnishes having peroxide-bleached mechanical pulp. Further, pectinase application is being used to reduce levels of anionic trash in mills using peroxide-bleached pulps.



In recent years, deinking of wastepaper has set the trend for mixed office waste (MOW) as several companies are moving towards a neutral deinking system that can use alkaline/neutral enzyme classes. Use of deinking is helping manufacturers enhance pulp cleanliness, reduce deposit, and enhance operation of grey-water loops.



It is worth noting that deinking enzymes are highly sought-after for they help boost brightness and reduce the ink and dirt count in the pulp. Along with boosting the ink particle removals, deinking enzymes have been helping reduce the use of basic deinking chemical in papermaking.



APAC has emerged as a lucrative destination for pulp & paper enzymes market players as countries such as India have come up as one of the fastest emerging industrial nations in the region. Rigorous policies have compelled industry players to replace chemical bleaching processes with eco-friendly bleaching enzymes such as laccases and xylanases as they have the capability of biobleaching of pulps.



