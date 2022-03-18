APAC to Register the Largest Market Share of the Digital Signage Market in 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2022 -- The digital signage market size is expected to reach USD 27.8 billion by 2026 from USD 16.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.



Key factors fueling the growth of this market include the growing adoption of digital signage in commercial applications, increasing infrastructure developments in emerging countries, surging demand for 4K & 8K resolution displays, and ongoing technological advancements in displays.



Infrastructure application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Infrastructure segment for digital signage market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period by application. The transportation and public places segment is expected to lead market for Infrastructure applications owing to the increased need for accurately delivering travelers with real-time information related to their travel. Railways, roadways, and airways utilize digital signage in various places such as coaches, subways, cruising, stations, waiting and resting spaces, lobbies, boarding areas, and airports to inform and entertain passengers, minimize the perceived transportation time, and enhance travel experience. New trends in digital signage are leveraging the advancements in software, Internet of Things (IoT), user-generated content, and artifi cial intelligence (AI) to drive the growth of digital signage in the entertainment and sports segment of infrastructure application.



Outdoor digital signage segment is expected to witness higher CAGR growth during the forecast period



The outdoor segment of digital signage market is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period, by installation location. This growth can be attributed to various technological developments related to digital signage display as a result of which businesses have the option to choose from a wide variety of high brightness, highly attractive displays in different sizes and configurations offering a brightness of more than 2000 nits, making them perfectly suitable for outdoor locations. Moreover, with recent advancements in display technology, digital displays have become less prone to harsh outdoor environments and deliver excellent product life.



The 52 inch and above display size segment is expected to witness higher CAGR growth during the forecast period



The 52 inch and above segment of the digital signage market is expected to register higher CAGR growth during the forecast period by display size. The growth of the segment can be attributed to various technological developments related to digital signage displays owing to which businesses are preferring for larger size displays for both indoor and outdoor applications. Further, growing digitalization is accelerating the adoption of outdoor digital signage solutions by businesses across various sectors. Additionally, the developments related to video wall and OLED technology are also expected to fuel the demand for displays sizing above 52 inch in coming years.



APAC is projected to register the largest market share of the digital signage market in 2026



Asia Pacific is projected to register largest market share of the digital signage market in 2026. Owing to low labor costs in APAC, the overall cost of implementing and installing digital signage systems is significantly low in the region. This has led to the emergence of APAC as one of the potentially largest markets for digital signage. The market has experienced significant growth in APAC due to the increasing adoption and penetration of digital technologies and advanced audio-visual solutions integrated with next-generation technologies, including AI and AR. Several countries, such as China, South Korea, and India, have witnessed developments related to infrastructure in recent years, along with the growth of retail, BFSI, and transportation applications. This factor is also expected to drive the demand for digital signage in the region.