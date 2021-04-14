Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on April 26, 2021

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on April 26, 2021in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA).



Investors who purchased shares of Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 26, 2021. NASDAQ: APA) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) common shares between September 7, 2016 and March 13, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between September 7, 2016 and March 13, 2020, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High, that Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported, that these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of Apache's operations in the Permian Basin, and that as a result, Apache's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



