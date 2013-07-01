Apache Foot and Ankle Specialist Clinic Opens in Two Locations

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Apache Foot and Ankle Specialists recently launched two clinics in Nevada to serve patients in the Southwest and Henderson areas. The clinics provide foot and ankle care for all sports-related injuries, as well as common foot-related complains such as foot bunion, ankle fractures and sprains, gout, flat foot and bent toes. In addition, Apache also offers some of the most current treatments for wound care affecting the lower extremities, including conditions related to diabetes such as gangrene and foot ulcers as well as other problems like pressure ulcers and arterial and venous ulcers. Some of the advanced wound treatments offered by Apache include Cellulose Wound Matrix, Collagen Wound Matrix Dressings, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy and Calcium Alginate Wound Dressings.



The specialists who practice at the Apache locations are Dr. Lee Wittenberg and Dr. Eunah Hong. Dr. Wittenberg earned his degree from the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, and completed a three-year residency at the Miami Veteran’s Hospital, where he trained in specializations such as Forefoot Surgery, Primary Podiatric Medicine, Limb Salvage, Diabetic Wound Care and Sports Medicine. He is board-certified by the American Board of Podiatric Surgeons in Foot Surgery as well as Reconstructive Ankle/Rearfoot Surgery. Dr. Hong earned her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree at Philadelphia’s Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and completed a two-year residency at the Brooklyn-based Wyckoff Medical Center as well as a three-year residency training in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery. She is board-qualified by the American Board of Podiatric Surgery in specializations such as rearfoot and ankle surgery and foot surgery.



Patients who want to avail of Apache’s services can download and submit a patient registration form online as well as booking an appointment through their website. The practice accepts a wide variety of insurance carriers including Aetna and Aetna Medicare, Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Mutual of Omaha as well as Medicare and Medicaid.