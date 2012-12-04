Recording Artists APACHULA Announces Release of Latest Album "Tree of Life"

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Recording artist Apachula recently released her latest album “Tree of Life.” The album release date was October 31, 2012 and already fans are giving this latest album positive reviews. “Tree of Life” takes listeners on a soulful, eclectic journey from primitive chants, haunting cello and Native American style flutes. What makes the recordings on this album unique is the range of locations where they were recorded. Some of the songs were recorded live in the tropical forests of Puerto Rico where the natural sounds accompany the man-made music. Other sounds flow from the Guajataca Tunnel while some have the futuristic sounds simulating travel in outer space.



Best described as music outside the box, the songs on “Tree of Life” represent a hip, modern world fusion sure to please a variety of tastes. Most who have listened to the album use words like “diverse” and “addictive” to describe the sounds. Many are sure to add the album to their sound library for meditation, high-energy momentum and soft sentimental memories. “Tree of Life” best fits in the Avant -Garde and Mood music genres and contains 31 tracks. The entire album or individual tracks can be purchased at CDBaby.com. Those interested in this music can also check out some of the tracks on YouTube.



About Apachula

Apachula is an award-winning artist who brings an eclectic sound to the music world. Winner of two Platinum Auddy Trade Mark Awards, Apachula now enters the market with the groundbreaking “Tree of Life” to compliment her past release “Infinite Being.” Apachula’s music is a treat for the senses leading one critic to say, “You will enjoy her music for meditations, relaxing or soothing your mind, body and soul; feeling rejuvenated and refreshed.”