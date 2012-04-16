Apartment Locating Site RentDeals.com Receives an Upgrade, Offers Renters Exclusive Rebates

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2012 -- When searching for an apartment, there are a large number of details to take into consideration, including the location, amenities, square footage, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and of course the monthly rental fees.



Given all of these specifications and requirements, it can be quite overwhelming to scout out and explore the thousands of apartments available for rent.



Since 2009, more than 18,000 people throughout the Texas area have turned to RentDeals.com, an online apartment search database, for help finding the perfect apartment, quickly and simply. Servicing Houston, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio, the site recently received an upgrade to include more user-friendly search functions to make it even easier for apartment seekers to sort through the various available units and complexes. Additionally, the site now offers exclusive rebates paid to renters who use the RentDeals.com service and for referring the company on their rental application.



Whether a person is looking for Houston apartments, San Antonio apartments or Austin apartments, RentDeals.com features a wide range of some of the most beautiful condos available.



Renters can use the site’s simple search function by selecting a city or zip code, rental price range, requested number of bedrooms and bathrooms, neighborhood and desired amenities. The apartment locators will quickly sort through the available Dallas apartments, Downtown Houston apartments or other selected area apartments and will display them by location on a map.



As an special bonus, the site is now offering exclusive referral cash rebates that vary by apartment, which can be worth hundreds of dollars just for telling the property they choose to rent with, they found them on RentDeals.com.



Past renters who have used RentDeals.com have been very impressed with their services.



The Herrera Family said, “We located the perfect apartment on RentDeals.com and the kids love it! The cash rebate was an added bonus and I was really shocked by how fast it arrived! I'm telling all of my friends about you guys!”



For more information or to search through the site’s extensive database of apartments, visit http://www.rentdeals.com



About RentDeals.com:

Launched in 2009, RentDeals.com is an online apartment locating company that services Houston, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio, Texas. Since its inception, more than 18,000 new RentDeals.com user accounts have been created. Renters are able to search the site’s extensive database of apartments throughout Texas and have the option of receiving free apartment locating advice from a licensed realtor.