What is Apartment Security Guard Market?

An apartment security guard stands alert in a fixed position to protect life and property from anti-social elements. Security guards are employed with both corporate offices and residences. These guards maintain a journal on the visitors and are well trained to identify suspicious people. They are usually taught to handle metal detector and CCTV at the residential level, building maintenance, and others are an important part of their work. The increase in crime and personal safety ratio day by day has boosted the demand for a trained security guard in the market.



Market Segmentation & Scope



Study by Type (Proactive Security, Active Security, Reactive Security), Contract (Below 6 Month, 1 year, 2 Year, Above 3 year), Apartment Security (), Controller Type (On-Site Control, Remote Site), Skill (Armed Guard, Unarmed Guard), Dress Code (Plain Clothes, Uniformed)



Market Influencing Trends:

The Trend for Well Trained, Background Checks, And Professionalizing Security Guard



Growth Drivers

The Increasing Demand For Security Guard in New Infrastructure and Residential Construction Projects



Growing Threat Perception from Crime and Terrorism



Increase in Construction Activity in Emerging Economies Has Boosted Demand For The Market

Restraints that are major highlights:

Hiring Security Guard From Professional Agencies Is More Costly



Opportunities

The Demand for Manned Guarding Is Expected To Increase Rapidly In The Future, With the Burgeoning Of Residential or Construction of Apartments in Developing Economies

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



