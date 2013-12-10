Apartments in Mumbai Offer the City's Best

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Apartments in Mumbai spawn a great deal of the city’s real estate. Today, one can find different kinds of living spaces including those with a facility to enhance personalization of amenities. While there has been a sharp rise in the number of apartments in the city, only a few have lived up to the reputation of delivering quality accommodation. And, among those names, Omkar Realtors and Developers Pvt. Ltd. stands to be at the top of the game.



The company has umpteen numbers of projects under its belt with apartments in popular locations including those in Malad, Goregaon, Mahim, Dadar and so on. Apartments under this brand follow the highest standards in terms of living needs and facilities. All apartments in Mumbai which are a part of the Omkar brand have luxury amenities and world class service that are arguably the best the city has to offer.



Omkar Realtors & Developers was set up in 2003 but, the company carries five decades of experience and expertise in real estate. The board comprises of second generation entrepreneurs who strive to meet every expectation and give investors a chance to experience indulgence. The apartments and their designs come from the drawing boards of engineers, manufacturing experts and real estate experts whose focus is to bring forward quality that fulfills every accommodation need.



Money is a huge aspect when it comes to searching for apartments in Mumbai as there is a direct relation between quality and price; higher the quality, higher the price and vice versa. Companies like Omkar are here to start a new trend of making quality affordable. It is this reason why, the company which is responsible for 20 million sq. of real estate development is also the busiest when it comes to selling apartments.



Real estate in general follows demand in the market but, there are a handful of developers who go beyond the market expectations to apply design innovation and technology to bring to customers a chance to invest in futuristic homes. Omkar follows this approach because here, the idea is to make customers invest in a home rather than buy a piece of real estate. This progressive approach to development is what makes this company a strong player.



For those who are interested in apartments in Mumbai and at the same time are not willing to forego their life savings for a home, apartments listed under this brand name provide just the perfect solution. And, for first time investors who are not quite sure as to how to navigate the real estate landscape of Mumbai, the company provides a 360 degree view of the most hottest real estate properties in the city.



Omkar Realtors and Developers is not just another name, it is a brand, a symbol that stands for quality and commitment. To know more and check out the locations, log onto http://www.omkar.com/



Media Contact

Omkar Realtors & Developers Pvt. Ltd.

Omkar House, Off Eastern Express Highway,

Sion (E), Mumbai-400022

Tel: +91-22 66254100/300

E-Mail: info@omkar.com