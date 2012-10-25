APCodes Has Just Launched the Amazon Coupons Finder to Help Discount Shoppers Save More

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Coupon and promotional code website, APCodes.com, has just launched the Amazon Coupons Finder to help discount shoppers quickly find the best offers available for a wide variety of products. The new feature allows users to easily find discounts that would otherwise be hidden deep within the tricky Amazon website interface. Customers can choose from a range of product categories and browse by their preferred discount level, 25 percent off, 50 percent off or 70 percent off.



Every day, millions of people throughout the world turn to the Internet to shop for their preferred products and services. Unlike traditional forms of shopping, the online marketplace allows people to avoid long lines at cash registers, pushy sales people, and traffic and travel time. Additionally, online shoppers can many times benefit from a larger selection of inventory, lower prices, customer reviews and the ability to shop around, all with just a few simple clicks.



Amazon has become one of the largest and most successful online marketplaces due to its vast selection of products, unbeatable prices and favorable reputation. Like many sites, Amazon offers coupons and promotional codes for a number of products. But finding Amazon promotional codes can sometimes be a challenge.



The new Amazon Coupons Finder from APCodes aims to help online shoppers find the discounts they are looking for, for the products they would like to purchase.



According to APCodes Chief Editor, Nancy Philips, “With our new Amazon Coupons Finder, shoppers no longer have to hunt for promo code and coupons. All they need to do is select a category and a discount level and they are set to go.”



To get started, online shoppers can choose their preferred savings level and product type from the Amazon Coupons Finder product categories, which include Beauty, Bedding & Bath, Clothing & Accessories, Groceries & Gourmet Food, Home & Kitchen, Home Improvement, Jewelry, Music, Musical Instruments, Office Products, Patio, Lawn & Garden, Pet Supplies, Software, Sports & Outdoors and Toys & Games. Once selected, people can browse through a multitude of products, all at heavily discounted prices.



APCodes also offers a list of active Amazon promotional codes, opening displaying the success rate other customers have experienced with the codes, as well as user comments.



For more information or to start saving with the new Amazon Coupons Finder, visit http://www.apcodes.com



About APCodes.com

APCodes.com researches and publishes the latest Amazon promo codes, coupon codes, discounts and deals on a daily basis. Whilst other coupon sites simply replicate Amazon specials, APCodes prides itself in providing fresh, unique Amazon promo codes.