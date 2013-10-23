Apex Golf Carts Has Launched a New Line of Products on Its Official Website

Lake Forest, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Apex Golf Carts, a trusted and renowned supplier of golf cart parts and accessories, has just unveiled a new line of products on its official website. As sources have said, this new of golf car parts and accessories include an array of golf cart chargers for Chrysler GEM, Ford Think, Star, Taylor Dunn, Club Car, EzGo and other golf cart brands. In addition, the new line of products includes a slew of batteries. This latest development from Apex Golf Carts is by far good news for all golf cart owners, as they can now buy high-grade golf carts Orange County from a reputable and trusted supplier. On top of that, they get a chance to own top-notch golf cart parts and accessories at very reasonable and affordable rates. To view these newest additions from Apex Golf Carts, make sure to visit their official website at http://apexgolfcarts.com/.



Only eight of the numerous new additions from Apex Golf Carts are currently featured on its home page. According to the people behind Apex Golf Carts, their website can only feature eight new products. If you want to view all their latest additions, however, the people behind Apex Golf Carts suggest that you take a look at their inventory. The most notable new additions featured on the homepage include Philips 9006 55w XPS2 x, New Philips 9008/H13 55/60W CVS2 Crystal Vision, Golf Cart Charger Plug for EZGo and New 36 Volt Golf Cart Battery Charger 36V Star Ez Go Club DS EZgo TXT Yamaha.



These latest additions from Apex Golf Carts are by no means weak and fragile. As with other golf cart parts Orange County from Apex Golf Carts, these new additions are long-lasting and durable. As one of the leading and most trusted suppliers of accessories and parts for golf carts Orange County , Apex Golf Carts thrives in providing the best quality products to its customers. Basically, Apex Golf Carts only deals with the best manufacturers of golf cart batteries and chargers, such as Philips. With Apex Golf Carts as your supplier of golf cart parts, rest assured that you will get superior golf cart chargers or batteries that will last for quite a while.



While these new additions are high quality and sturdy, they are surprisingly very cheap and affordable. As a matter of fact, these items are a lot lesser in terms of price than the ones offered by other leading suppliers of golf cart parts and accessories. When it comes to golf cart accessories and parts, no other store in Orange County offers better and lower deals than Apex Golf Carts.



About Apex Golf Carts

Apex Golf Carts specialize in all golf cart related services. As a supplier of golf cart parts, Apex Golf Carts stock 36V, 48V and 72 Volt Golf Cart Chargers for EzGo, Club Car, Taylor Dunn, Star, Ford Think, Chrysler GEM and many more. In addition, they provide the lowest cost for all 6V, 8V or 12 Volt Golf Cart Batteries as well as AGM, Lead Acid and GEL Batteries. Whatever the problems you may have with your golf cart, Apex Golf Carts will get the job done at the most reasonable price.



Contact:

Apex Golf Carts

22365 El Toro Rd. #160

Lake Forest, CA 92630

(949)340-1555

romromtm@gmail.com