Apex Landscaping and Lawn Care Now Providing Earth Friendly Organic Lawn Care Services

Methuen, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Apex Landscaping Inc. is a lawn care company that provides services to Methuen MA, Dracut Mass, Lawrence Massachusetts and Pelham NH. They offer landscaping and lawn care services that are dependable and affordable. Apex Landscaping Inc. recognizes that human and environmental health is most important, using harmful chemicals that are highly toxic does not only effect humans but also the entire environment including animals and other creature that is why Apex Landscaping Inc. offers organic lawn care services which follows the standards set by NOFA combined with their extensive the knowledge and experience to solve all organic lawn care needs.



By using organic lawn fertilizing services people can grow an environmentally safe, healthy and natural lawn minus all the harmful chemicals.



Apex Landscaping Inc. also offers reliable lawn mowing services in Methuen and Dracut Massachusetts area, they guarantee a “done right” mowed lawn every time, their experts are able to provide well maintained lawn look by safely, correctly and efficiently mowing a lawn and leaving nothing for the customers to worry about. Customers can choose to schedule a lawn mowing service on weekly or bi-weekly bases. Apex Landscaping Inc. understands the needs of their customers, their website states:



“Scheduling lawn care service in MA or NH can be a headache. Apex landscaping eliminates all the hassles. Our lawn mowing service is second to none in workmanship and dependability yet our prices are some of lowest in the area.”



Some of Apex Landscaping Inc.’s other lawn care services include:



Lawn repair: Apex Landscaping Inc. lawn care professionals can provide an effective lawn repair service for even the toughest lawn repair jobs using high quality materials.



Landscaping: Offering high quality general landscaping services, which combines great aesthetics and gardening knowledge to provide customers with an attractive lawn.



Soil Test: Their soil analysis services are carried out by retrieving a multitude of samples from a lawn and sending them to UMASS soil testing division for the most accurate results.



Fertilizing: A 1 to 5 step seasonal fertilizing plan is offered by Apex Landscaping Inc. which supplies nutrients to a lawn all year round.



Grub Control: Apex Landscaping Inc. provides safe and effective organic grub control solutions for Massachusetts and New Hampshire area.



Over the years Apex Landscaping Inc. has earned the reputation of being one of the best lawn care companies in Methuen MA, Dracut Mass, Pelham NH, and has been trusted for quality lawn mowing and fertilizing service for years. The business also takes great pride in their high number of repeat customers.



About Apex Landscaping Inc.

Apex Landscaping Inc. is a lawn care company provides services to Methuen MA, Dracut Mass, Lawrence Massachusetts and Pelham NH offering a wide range of lawn care and landscaping services.



For more information visit: http://www.apex-lawn.com/



Media Contact:



APEX Landscaping Inc.

Email : info@apex-lawn.com

Methuen MA