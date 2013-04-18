Apex Lock and Key Locksmith Opens New Store Front in Apex North Carolina

Apex, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Apex Lock and Key has opened a new location at 1200 E Williams St Apex, NC 27502 to better serve its customers. The new location will allow Apex Lock and Key to provide improved locksmith services to the Apex, Cary, Holly Springs and surrounding areas. Apex Lock and Key has also purchased new car key duplication equipment, enabling them to replicate just about any car key on the market in their stores.



Founded in 2002 by Apex locksmith William John Thomas III, the locally owned and operated business provides automotive, commercial, residential, safes sales, and service. With so many questionable locksmith services in the area, Apex Lock and Key understand the importance of standing out. As a proud recipient of the Super Service Award from Angie’s List every year since 2008, Apex Lock and Key continues to build upon its “customer first” mentality.



At their local storefront, Apex Lock and Key offers re-keying as well as additional services. This new locksmith equipment allows Apex Lock and Key to duplicate hi-tech keys, laser cut keys and chipped keys. The new level of service helps set Apex Lock and Key apart from other Apex and Cary Locksmith. Ingrained in the community, Thomas III and his staff all grew up in the area. They are part of the Associated Locksmiths of America, the Apex Chamber of Commerce, and are well-versed in the needs of the area and the industry.



“We are licensed by the state and members of various business organizations,” Thomas III added, “We support local law enforcement and firefighters. To give back we train firefighters on how to gain quick entry in case of an emergency. We also offer free emergency infancy lockouts and donate locks.”



Apex Lock and Key is a member of the North Carolina Sheriff Association and North Carolina Highway Patrol Association. Thomas III elaborated on that commitment, “they know we go the extra mile to help out the community. Where others are hesitant, we are happy to lose money if it is for a good cause.”



About Apex Lock & Key

Servicing the Apex, Holly Springs and Cary areas, Apex Lock and Key Locksmiths can come to homes, businesses, and stranded cars. Customers can also visit them at their new location; 1200 E Williams St Apex, NC 27502. For more information, please visit: http://www.apexlockandkey.com/