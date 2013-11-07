Apex Profit Solutions Launches Marketing Webinar Series for Business Owners

Chesterbrook, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Apex Profit Solutions is a Multi-Media Marketing Firm, specialized in helping business get more customers and increase profits.



This Texas based marketing firm provides all-inclusive services to business, professionals, and basically any organizations that need to have a solid online presence and want to reach their target market.



“We work with any group, business, or organization that needs marketing solutions and working strategy that will bring in more customers and profits,” said Jae Liang, Founder and CEO of Apex Profit Solutions.



“We help business grow and dominate their market. Our online marketing expertise provides effective techniques and operational efficiencies that not only enable us to scale quickly as your requirements grow, but also give you real results,” said Liang.



As a part of their desire to help business reach unparalleled success, Apex Profit Solutions has started a series of webinars to help their clients. Each webinar will focus on a different aspect of the marketing world and will provide tested, proven and effective techniques for the business.



There are several webinars to select from. The webinar topics include: Mobile Friendly Website, Keys to Explosive Business Growth, Social Media Marketing, etc. and more to come in the near future.



“In the fast moving world of Online and Multi-Media Marketing, our team keeps on top of the latest trends and most effective strategies,” said Liang.



This means helping companies and organizations with Mobile Responsive Web Design, SEO or Search Engine Optimization, Social Media & Video Marketing, Lead Generation, Mobile Apps & Text Messaging Marketing, Online Reputation Management, and more.



Apex Profit Solutions works with each company and budget, plan and propose the best solution to their online marketing challenges, ensuring the best possible results. Attention is given to the important details of customer satisfaction and assistance when necessary.



“Business owners are welcome to contact us with your needs and we can work together to give you the most effective marketing strategy for your business and your budget,” said Liang.



All business owners and professionals are invited to join the free, on-going marketing webinars here: http://ApexProfitSolutions.com/webinars/ or learn more about Apex at their main website http://ApexProfitSolutions.com.



About Apex Profit Solutions

Apex Profit Solutions is a Multi-Media Marketing Firm that specializes in Local Search Marketing, Branding and Optimization for Small Businesses. It provides effective, complete marketing solutions to help business get more customers, and maximize profits.



Media Contact:

Apex Profit Solutions LLC

Jae Liang

admin@ApexProfitSolutions.com

Houston, Texas

Website: http://ApexProfitSolutions.com

281-823-7888