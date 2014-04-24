Apheresis Market (Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, RBC/Erythrocytapheresis, Leukapheresis, Photopheresis) Worth $1.9 Billion - 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- MarketsandMarkets recently conducted a study on the “Apheresis Market - Applications (Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, RBC/Erythrocytapheresis, Leukapheresis, Photopheresis), Procedures (Therapeutic & Donor Apheresis/Automated Blood Component Collection), Devices & Disposables - Forecasts to 2017”, which analyzed and studied the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.



Browse 101 market data tables with 6 figures spread through 195 pages and in-depth TOC on "Apheresis Market".

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Apheresis is a process wherein blood is collected and separated into different components, leveraging on centrifugation and membrane separation technology. The global market is valued at $1,140.8 million in 2012 and is expected to reach $1,922.4 million by 2017, growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2012 to 2017.



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The market studied in this report is segmented by procedure, application, technology, product type, and end-user. Based on the rationale of the apheresis procedure, the market is segmented as automated blood collection (donor) and therapeutic apheresis. Automated blood collection accounts for the largest share of the global market, by procedure, in 2012. The application market is divided into plasmapheresis, plateletpheresis, erythrocytapheresis, leukapheresis and others, while technology market is classified as centrifugation & membrane separation/filtration in which the former leads the market in 2012



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North America holds the largest market share of close to 50%, followed by Europe in 2012. In the next five years, emerging countries are estimated to register the highest growth rate, primarily due to increasing investments and huge demand for blood components from countries like China and India with large population.



The key players in the market are Haemonetics Corporation (U.S.), FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE (Germany), Terumo BCT, Inc. (U.S.), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kawasumi Laboratories Inc (Japan), and HemaCare Corporation (U.S.), with Haemonetics leading the pack.



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