Aphrodisiacs Featured in the Simple Sexy Food Virtual Book Tour and Photo Contest

Fishersville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- There are many myths about the type of foods that are aphrodisiacs and there are plenty of books on the market that provide some recipes or some details. However, Simple Sexy Food by Linda DeVillers, PhD has several distinct differences:



- It is honest and direct, detailed and informative

- It is packed with exclusive recipes

- It includes tried and true food and sexy tips

- There are descriptions, lore and histories of ingredients

- It includes survey data about what food people find sexy.

- It is the only aphrodisiac cookbook written by a clinical sex therapist who also happens to be a foodie!



What people are saying about Simple Sexy Food by Linda DeVillers:



"Recipe for great food and great sex: Take two parts sparkling facts. Fold in one part fascinating history. Simmer with pleasure to create sexy menus that are delicious, nutritious, and, well, add to great sex!” - Sallie Foley, PhD Co-author, Sex Matters for Women



“Who knew food could taste good, make you feel good, and be good for you all at once? A culinary Ménage à trois!” - Brigitte Matthies PhD, AOS (Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts)



During the month of May, 2013, you have the chance to tap into the unique combination of information that Linda DeVillers can share on this topic. You also have the chance to win a one-on-one aphrodisiac consultation with DeVillers, by entering the Simple Sexy Food Recipe Photo Contest. For more information about the contest, visit http://www.lovecoachjourney.com/recipe-photo-contest/



A Message From Linda DeVillers PhD

I created this book to help you enjoy the remarkable relationship between food and sex. These two themes run brightly through my own life both personally and professionally, and are inseparable from my sense of who I am. Having counseled and taught thousands of people on the loving arts, and having fed nearly as many in my kitchens over the years, I find myself in a state of barely contained excitement over the opportunity to share what I know with you. I am the only author in this field to be credentialed in both sexual health and food, having worked and presented internationally and conducted research on the joint topic over the course of my career.



For details about the virtual tour, visit http://bookpromotionservices.com/2012/12/21/simple-sexy-food-tour/



Nikki Leigh

nikki@nikkileigh.com

Fishersville, VA 22939