Apiculture Market Is Booming Worldwide : Beehive Botanicals, Arnold Honeybee, Beehive Botanicals, Betterbee, Thomas Apiculture

Major players profiled in the study are:

Betterbee (United States), Beehive Botanicals (United States), Seldom Fools Apiculture (United States), Miller's Honey Company (United States), Shandong Bokang Apiculture (China), Dabur India Limited (India), Arnold Honeybee (United States), Thomas Apiculture (France), Beehive Botanicals (United States), Beeswax From Beekeepers (United States),



Scope of the Report of Apiculture

In apiculture, bee colonies are maintained by cultivars to obtain honey and honey-based products such as propolis, beeswax, honeydew, and royal jelly. According to FAO, the annual production of honey in turkey increased from 106,000 tons in 2016 to 114 thousand tons in 2017 providing equal market growth for the global apiculture market. The market has seen growing establishments of new colonies and beekeeping enterprises for honey production to cater to the growing demand. For instance, the number of beekeeping enterprises increased from 7814 units in 2017 to 8552 units in 2018, stated the Ministry for Primary Industries New Zealand. According to National Agricultural Statistics Service, the total number of colonies in the U.S increase from 2.683 million colonies in 2017 to 2.803 honey bee colonies in 2018 witnessing a growth in annual honey production from bee colonies from 74,500 thousand tons in 2017 to 76,150 thousand tons in 2018.



In November 2018, Mann Lake acquired Kelley beekeeping in support with Grey Mountain Partners to improve its presence/foothold in the United States beekeeping industry



The Global Apiculture Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Honey, Beeswax, Live Bees, Honey Dew, Bee Bread, Propolis, Royal Jelly, Others), End User Industry (Food and Beverages, Agriculture, Medical, Cosmetics, Other), Hive Type (Traditional, KTBH, Langstroth)



Market Opportunities:

- Growing interest by entrepreneurs in bee farming and an increase in support for beekeeping enterprises



Market Drivers:

- Growing demand for honey from various industries

- Increasing demand for honey for health benefits and insufficient availability



Market Trend:

- The consumption of honey is rapidly surging in the food and beverages industry as a flavoring and sweetening agent owing to the adverse health effects of sugar-based sweeteners



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



