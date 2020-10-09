Apiculture Market Making Comeback with Growth; Expected CAGR of 4.3%

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- Global Apiculture Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Betterbee (United States), Beehive Botanicals (United States), Seldom Fools Apiculture (United States), Miller's Honey Company (United States), Shandong Bokang Apiculture (China), Dabur India Limited (India), Arnold Honeybee (United States), Thomas Apiculture (France), Beehive Botanicals (United States) and Beeswax From Beekeepers (United States)



In apiculture, bee colonies are maintained by cultivars to obtain honey and honey-based products such as propolis, beeswax, honeydew, and royal jelly. According to FAO, the annual production of honey in turkey increased from 106,000 tons in 2016 to 114 thousand tons in 2017 providing equal market growth for the global apiculture market. The market has seen growing establishments of new colonies and beekeeping enterprises for honey production to cater to the growing demand. For instance, the number of beekeeping enterprises increased from 7814 units in 2017 to 8552 units in 2018, stated the Ministry for Primary Industries New Zealand. According to National Agricultural Statistics Service, the total number of colonies in the U.S increase from 2.683 million colonies in 2017 to 2.803 honey bee colonies in 2018 witnessing a growth in annual honey production from bee colonies from 74,500 thousand tons in 2017 to 76,150 thousand tons in 2018. According to AMA, the Global Apiculture market is expected to see growth rate of 4.3%.



Market Trend

- The consumption of honey is rapidly surging in the food and beverages industry as a flavoring and sweetening agent owing to the adverse health effects of sugar-based sweeteners



Market Drivers

- Growing demand for honey from various industries

- Increasing demand for honey for health benefits and insufficient availability



Opportunities

- Growing interest by entrepreneurs in bee farming and an increase in support for beekeeping enterprises



Restraints

- Impact of environmental factors such as high temperature, the effect of pests



Challenges

- lack of awareness among beekeepers



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Apiculture market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Apiculture market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Apiculture market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Apiculture Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Apiculture Market

The report highlights Apiculture market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Apiculture, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Apiculture Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



