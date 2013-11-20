Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Apidra (Type 2 Diabetes) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Apidra (Type 2 Diabetes) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



The publisher has released its new report, Apidra (Type 2 Diabetes) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. The type 2 diabetes market is mature and crowded with inexpensive generics. Despite being marked by a late-stage pipeline filled with me-too drugs, this market will undergo substantial growth between 2012 and 2022, more than doubling over this period. The main drivers of growth will be the dramatic increase in disease prevalence and physicians efforts to delay disease progression and reduce the costly burden of diabetic complications through the use of combination therapies and novel branded drugs.



Apidra (insulin glulisine) is a rapid-acting insulin analog, developed by Sanofi and launched in 2005 in the European countries, followed by the launch in the US in 2006. Human insulin was altered to form insulin glulisine by replacing asparagine with lysine at position B3 and lysine with glutamic acid at position B29.



Scope



- Overview of type 2 diabetes, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Apidra including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Apidra for the top ten countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil, India and China.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for type 2 diabetes

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Apidra performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Apidra from 2012-2022 in top ten countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil, India and China)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146586/apidra-type-2-diabetes-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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