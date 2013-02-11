Apitope International NV-Product Pipeline Review-2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Apitope International NV - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 provides data on the Apitope International NV’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.



This report is built using data and information sourced from databases, Apitope International NV’s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Apitope International NV and industry-specific third party sources.



Scope



- Apitope International NV - Brief Apitope International NV overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.

- Review of current pipeline of Apitope International NV human therapeutic division.

- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.

- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.

- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Apitope International NV with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.

- Recent updates of the Apitope International NV’s pipeline in the last quarter.

- Key discontinued and dormant projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Evaluate Apitope International NV’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.

- Assess the growth potential of Apitope International NV in its therapy areas of focus.

- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Apitope International NV’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.

- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.

- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Apitope International NV.

- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.

- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Apitope International NV and identify potential opportunities in those areas.



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