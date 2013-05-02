Apocalypse Not: Gripping Novel Wreaks Havoc Across the Globe, Proving That Love & Happiness Prevail

Claymont, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- While war can a tear a nation apart in days, natural disasters have the ability to affect the entire planet. In his compelling new novel, Justin Tilley follows a group of survivors as they attempt to rebuild their lives in a world that’s been wrecked by a series of fierce natural disasters.



‘Apocalypse Not’ is more than just a novel; it’s a showcase of the power of believing in world peace.



Synopsis:



This novel follows a special group of people facing Mother Nature at her worst and trying to survive the apocalypse together. Earthquakes, tornadoes, hurricanes, and mega tsunamis threaten to eradicate mankind. A small group decides they will survive no matter what it takes and when it’s all over they will travel to salvage what’s left of their world using God given gifts.



In this first segment, Tess along with her family are fighting mother nature to find each other and survive the apocalypse together go through many obstacles. Earth quakes, tornadoes, hurricanes, and mega tsunamis threaten to eradicate mankind. A small group decides they will survive no matter what it takes and when it’s all over they will travel to salvage what’s left of their world. Using God given gifts they will have to not only survive Mother Nature but also battle to keep their families safe from more than just the storms.



Once the storms are over, and the American Government is no longer intact, Chaos is wreaking havoc across the states leaving everyone unprotected. Malachai and the rest of the adults try their best to keep the children safe from the thugs, desperate scavengers, and an unexpected nemesis that is out for all their blood.



As the author explains, his book seeks to instill a vision of world peace into its readers.



“Ultimately, though all of its twists and turns, my narrative reiterates the importance of a solid belief in world peace,” says Tilley.



Continuing, “A lot of the book’s survivors struggle to overcome a horrible place by believing in love and happiness, although they still have to fend for themselves sometimes. I believe we can avoid this situation becoming a reality by seeking world peace and harmony. If not, the results could be disastrous.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I absolutely love this book. I am a nature girl and this book had me on the edge of my seat...it is definitely a MUST READ!!!Good job Tilley!!” says one reader, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Steffie, was equally as impressed. She said, “This story is awesome. The more you read, the more you want! Keeps you on the edge of your seat not knowing what’s going to happen next.”



Due to its success, the author has recently announced that this first book will form part of a new series, with further volumes expected to be released later this year.



About the Author: Justin Tilley

Justin Tilley is nothing more than a single young father of two teens and believes that family is everything. He works as a server at Red Robin and has been writing as a hobby since elementary school. He strives to be the best family man he can be to his children and the best person he could be to everyone else.