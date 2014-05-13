Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Apokyn (Parkinsons Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering Apokyn (Parkinsons Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary

Parkinsons disease is a progressive condition that is characterized by bradykinesia, muscular rigidity, tremor, and postural instability. As the second most common neurodegenerative disorder, Parkinsons disease may affect individuals of any age but prevalence is increased with age and it is most common in the elderly. Dopaminergic therapies have been fairly effective in treating bradykinesia, but several unmet needs remain. Some needs will be met during the forecast period from 2012-2022, while others, such as the need for disease-modifying drugs, will remain. The publisher expects that advancements will be made in levodopa administration and that four new molecular entities will be introduced to the market by 2022, these factors along with increased patient numbers from an aging population will drive the market during the forecast period.



The anti-Parkinsonian effect of apomorphine was first discovered in 1951. Its use was limited due to severe side effects such as nausea, vomiting, postural hypotension, and sedation, which was partially alleviated with use of the dopamine antagonist domperidone (Pietz et al., 1998). In addition, oral use is associated with nephrotoxicity (Ostergaard et al., 1995). It was developed as a self-injectable pen or continuous infusion by Britannia Pharmaceuticals and Laboratoire Aguettant under the name Apo-go, later renamed Apokyn in the US and Japan.



Scope

- Overview of Parkinsons disease, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape._x000D_

- Detailed information on Apokyn including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis._x000D_

- Sales forecast for Apokyn for the top seven countries from 2012 to 2022._x000D_

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan.



Reasons to buy

- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return_x000D_

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Parkinsons disease_x000D_

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential_x000D_

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Apokyn performance _x000D_

- Obtain sales forecast for Apokyn from 2012-2022 in the top seven countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan).



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/154248/apokyn-parkinsons-disease-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html



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