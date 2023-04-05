Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2023 -- An investigation was announced for investors of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) shares over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) concerning whether a series of statements by Apollo Global Management, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets.



On March 08, 2021 Apollo (NYSE: APO) and Athene (NYSE: ATH) announced that they have entered into a agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction that implies a total equity value of approximately $11 billion for Athene.



On November 5, 2021, Apollo (NYSE: APO) announced that its special meeting of stockholders was held on December 17, 2021, to approve the previously announced merger transactions involving Apollo Global Management, Inc, Tango Holdings, Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.



On January 03, 2022, Apollo and Athene announced the successful completion of their merger under Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), a high-growth alternative asset manager with asset management and retirement services capabilities.



Those who purchased shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.