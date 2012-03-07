Apollo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOL) Investor Lawsuits over Alleged Wrongdoing by Certain Directors Pending

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2012 -- Two investor in NASDAQ: APOL shares filed lawsuits against certain of officers and directors of Apollo Group over alleged Breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term stockholders in shares of Apollo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOL) shares and presently hold those APOL shares, have certain options and should should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to one complaint the plaintiff alleges that certain defendants made improper statements and engaged in improper business practices that caused Apollo Group’s stock price to drop, led to securities class actions against Apollo Group, and enhanced regulation and scrutiny by various government entities and regulators.



In August 2010 the U.S. Government Accountability Office issued a report of entitled “Undercover Testing Finds Colleges Encouraged Fraud and Engaged in Deceptive and Questionable Marketing Practices” detailed its undercover investigation into the enrollment and recruiting practices of a number of proprietary institutions of higher education, including University of Phoenix.



NASDAQ: APOL shares fell since as high as $89.22 in January 09 to as low as $35.36 per share in November 2010.



APOL stocks closed on March 6, 2012 at $42.03 per share less than 50% its value from January 2009.



