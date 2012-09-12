Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL) Long-Term Stockholder Alert: Investigation for Pre 2005 Investors

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL), including those who current hold NASDAQ:APOL shares for years, concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officer and directors of Apollo Group Inc in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who are current long term stockholders of shares of Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses concerns whether certain of its officers and directors of Apollo Group Inc have possibly breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:APOL investors in connection with certain financial statements made by Apollo Group Inc . Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether a series of statements by Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL) reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $3.95 billion for the 12 months period that ended on August 31, 2009 to over $4.73 billion for the 12 months that ended on August 31, 2011. However, its Net Income over the respective time periods decrease from $598.32 million to $572.43 million.



Shares of Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL) declined from as high as $89.22 per share in January 2009 to as low as $26.04 per share in August 2012.



On September 11, 2012, NASDAQ:APOL shares closed at $28.74 per share, less than 50% of its current 52 week High of $58.29 per share.



Those who are long term stockholders in shares of Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL) and currently hold those Apollo Group Inc shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation..



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com