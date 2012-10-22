Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL) Stockholder Alert: Investigation After Stock Drop Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL) was announced concerning whether certain Apollo Group officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Apollo Group officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company. and its shareholders by failing to implement adequate internal controls and misstating the company's financial results.



Shares of Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL) declined from as high as $57.70 per share in January 2012 to $27.49 on October 16, 2012.



On October 16, 2012, after the market closed, Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL) reported its First 2012 fourth and year-end results.



Apollo Group’s Total Revenue fell from over $4.92 billion for the 12 months period that ended on August 31, 2010 to over $4.25 billion for the 12 months period that ended on August 31, 2012 and its Net Income over the respective time periods decreased from $553.00 million to $422.68 million.



Furthermore, Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL) issued its guidance for its FY 2013 and said it plans to close over 100 campuses and about 800 jobs.



Shares of Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL) declined from $27.49 on October 16, 2012 to as low as $19.55 per share on October 19, 2012, which is significantly below its 52 week High of $58.29 per share.



