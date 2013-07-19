Recently published research from MarketLine, "Aposense, Ltd. (formerly NST NeuroSurvival Technologies, Ltd.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- MarketLine's Company Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investments reports offer a comprehensive breakdown of the organic and inorganic growth activity undertaken by an organization to sustain its competitive advantage.
Project Description:
MarketLines' Aposense, Ltd. (formerly NST NeuroSurvival Technologies, Ltd.) Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investments report includes business description, detailed reports on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), divestments, capital raisings, venture capital investments, ownership and partnership transactions undertaken by Aposense, Ltd. (formerly NST NeuroSurvival Technologies, Ltd.) since January 2007.
Scope:
- Provides intelligence on Aposense, Ltd. (formerly NST NeuroSurvival Technologies, Ltd.)'s M&A, strategic partnerships and alliances, capital raising and private equity transactions.
- Detailed reports of various financial transactions undertaken by Aposense, Ltd. (formerly NST NeuroSurvival Technologies, Ltd.) and its subsidiaries since 2007.
- Information about key financial and legal advisors for Aposense, Ltd. (formerly NST NeuroSurvival Technologies, Ltd.)'s financial deals transactions.
- Financial deals tables and charts covering deal value and volumes trend, deal types and geography-based deal activity.
Highlights:
This report includes Aposense, Ltd. (formerly NST NeuroSurvival Technologies, Ltd.)'s contact information and business summary, tables, graphs, a list of partners and targets, a breakdown of financial and legal advisors, deal types, top deals by deal value, detailed deal reports, and descriptions and contact details of the partner, target, investor, and vendor firms, where disclosed.
The profile also includes detailed deal reports for all M&A, private equity, public offering, venture financing, partnership and divestment transactions undertaken by Aposense, Ltd. (formerly NST NeuroSurvival Technologies, Ltd.). These deal reports contain information about target company financials, sources of financing, method of payment, deal values, and advisors for various parties, where disclosed.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Access comprehensive financial deals data along with charts and graph covering M&A, private equity, and partnerships and alliances.
- Form an independent opinion about Aposense, Ltd. (formerly NST NeuroSurvival Technologies, Ltd.)'s growth strategies through the organic and inorganic activities undertaken since 2007.
- Track your competitors' business structure and growth strategies.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aposense, Ltd. (formerly NST NeuroSurvival Technologies, Ltd.)
