ApostlePaul.net Releases Blog Post Explaining 'Why Satan Hates Syria So Much'

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Syria is one of the most historically rich countries in the world. Syria’s history stretches back thousands of years to the early days of the Eblan civilization. Syria’s capital, Damascas, is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world and is now home to nearly three million people.



Unfortunately, in 2013, Syria has been in the news for all of the wrong reasons. The country’s lengthy civil war has reached a boiling point and the international community is considering military intervention due to the recent use of chemical weapons against civilian populations.



In the United States, which only recently ended two lengthy Middle Eastern wars, public opinion for war in Syria is low. That’s something that the writers at ApostlePaul.net want to change. ApostlePaul.net is a Christian news and information website. The site features regular blog posts about news events written from a Christian perspective.



The latest blog post features a detailed explanation of the war in Syria and its links to verses from the Bible. Specifically, Isaiah 17:1 appears to foretell the destruction of Damascus, while Acts 13:1 describes a gathering of the early church’s prophets and teaching leaders in Antioch, Syria. Antioch played an important role in Christian history and early gatherings of the church’s prophets in Antioch were largely responsible for introducing Christianity to Europe. Thus, Apostle Paul writer John Muncy makes the point that Christianity would not be where it is today without Syria.



The blog post goes on to explain why “Satan hates Syria so much”. A spokesperson for ApostlePaul.net explains more:



“Satan hates Syria because a meeting in the city of Antioch was responsible for spreading the Christian faith to a large number of people. Since Satan is the epitome of one who holds grudges, he neither forgives nor forgets. He wants to destroy the country that first housed the beginnings of organized Christianity while torturing and tormenting the people because of what their ancestors did.”



The next step is to get American Christians to care about a Middle Eastern conflict that is occurring thousands of miles away in a resource-barren part of the world. The website’s spokesperson explains why American Christians need to care about the recent crisis:



“We American Christians owe a debt of gratitude to the Syrian people for their brave efforts during this lengthy civil war. Without the efforts of the Syrian people, the country would be ruled by the Muslim Brotherhood, which would only lead the country to further destruction. We encourage our readers to reach out and pray for our brothers and sisters in Christ currently living in Syria.”



The latest blog post can be read in its entirety at the Paul the Apostle website.



About ApostlePaul.net

ApostlePaul.net is a Christian news and information website which features regular blog posts about recent events. The website recently uploaded an article about the Syrian civil war which explains why Satan hates Syria and why Americans should care about the conflict. For more information, please visit: http://www.apostlepaul.net