Apovoe Introduces Lowest E-Cigarette Prices

Spotslyvania, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- E-cigarettes are considerably less expensive than their traditional cigarette counterparts, but the starter kits and replacement parts can still wreak havoc on one’s wallet. With so many online stores carrying e-cigarettes, it can be difficult to find a reputable company with competitive pricing, and locating a decent variety of e-liquids that are sold separately at a good price can be even harder. Apovoe, the leading online source for ecig kits and accessories, like those shown at apovoe.com , is proud to offer the lowest prices, anywhere.



Specializing in an extensive collection of high-quality e cig kits, as featured at apovoe.com , Apovoe was founded on the principle that quality products should not cost more. The Virginia-based business scours the industry for respectable dealers with excellent pricing, passing those savings on to their clients. In addition to starter kits, Apovoe maintains a wide array of e-liquid flavors for vapor cigarettes, as seen at apovoe.com , including fruit varieties as well as flavors created to mimic traditional cigarette brands. Where other companies require customers to purchase a new kit if an accessory is lost, Apovoe offers USB charging cables, wall plugs, carrying cases, and other spare parts at unbeatable prices. Most items ship within 24 hours at the lowest shipping rate possible.



When shopping for e-cigarettes, Apovoe has the reliable kits, e-liquids, and accessories at the lowest prices, anywhere in the country.



About Apovoe

A Virginia-based company, Apovoe is the low-price leader for electronic cigarettes and accessories. The family owned and operated business carries an extensive inventory of e-cigarette kits, e-liquid flavors, and replacement parts.



For More Information:

Bradley Cheney

Apovoe LLC

7233 Towles Mill Rd.

Spotslyvania, Virginia 22551

http://www.apovoe.com