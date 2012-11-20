App Bana Releases Latest iPhone/iPad Applications

Perth, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Collection of the latest applications for iPhone and iPad was recently released by application portal, App Bana which features a wide range of useful, informative and entertaining applications that users can choose from. Latest apps include interactive educational applications for kids, entertaining ebooks on iRead series, and functional business and financial application solutions that every mobile entrepreneur must have.



App Bana Application Solution possesses a variety of iPhone applist arranged in a very organized manner. It is categorized in simple groups and alphabetical order that is easy to find. Unlike in other websites that only display thumbnail profile of the apps, iPhone applist of App Bana are all displayed in actual size format with sample screenshots, brief description of the application and corresponding links. Users can have the actual feel of the application in the iPhone applist even before they download and launch the program.



Realizing the need to entertain and educate the kids, many of App Bana Application Solution Latest Apps consist of educational applications necessary for the kid’s formative years. These child-friendly apps let the parents relax while their kids learn and enjoy.



Business and financial apps from App Bana are also the hottest items on the latest apps release. From basic office apps such as mobile office that you can write and edit Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files, to mobile banking that lets you view balances, make transfer and more, and latest news and stock market updates, these are the necessary must-have tools in every mobile businessmen’s iPhone or iPad.



Photo and video apps available at App Bana are trendy and easy to use. The photo and video editing apps has lots of options that user can create different perspective that can equal to a professional work and can be shared with friends with just one click.



Aside from the latest apps, App Bana also accepts apps submissions from iPhone and iPad application developers. With just three (3) simple steps; register, submit, and promote, it gives developers opportunity to earn while staying in their own home.



About the App Bana Application Solutions

App Bana Application Solution is an application portal providing variety of latest apps for iPhone and iPad users and a venue for independent developer to promote and sell their apps. They aim to keep providing latest applications to the market, stay ahead of trends and to serve as many app developers as possible.



For more information about App Bana Application Solution, please check their website at http://appbana.com/ or follow at http://pinterest.com/appbana/