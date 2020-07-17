App Builder Appy Pie Upgrades Its Store Feature with Advanced Capabilities

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2020 -- Appy Pie, #1 app builder software, upgrades its store feature allowing users to create iPhone apps and Android apps for ecommerce stores without any coding. The improved store feature has many advanced capabilities that helps users develop online store app in no time, making it easy for them to bring their business to mobile platform without writing even a single line of code. Listed hereunder are some of the functionalities that makes their store feature stand out –



- Attributes and category linking with a structured approach

- Automatic variant creation based on attribute selection

- Abandoned cart promotion

- Smart filters

- Return and cancellation

- Easy import and export of products via XLS, CSV etc.

- Multiple payment gateways; and much more.



With store feature, online stores can extend their reach to mobile users and make it a new revenue channel. Not just this, Appy Pie AppMakr has many other features including social network, one-tap access, etc., using which you can make your online store app more engaging and user friendly. The interesting part about their no-code app builder is that users can update their mobile apps in real-time, without any hassle.



"In our endeavor to provide small and medium-sized businesses the resources to integrate the latest and greatest technologies, we have taken a step further and upgraded store feature for our users. With these new upgrades, online stores can now make Android and iOS apps without having to go through complicated development processes or hard coding that only few can handle," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder Appy Pie.



With a combined staff of more than 200 people, Appy Pie's sole aim is to empower small businesses and help them achieve success in this competitive environment. Appy Pie operates in a wide range of languages including Arabic, French, Portuguese, German and many more, to serve their customers in the best possible manner. The company offers 24X7 dedicated support line to the app makers in all the mentioned languages.



Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the no-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect, and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. Appy Pie has headquarters in Warrenton, Virginia and Noida, India. They serve customers in over 150 countries.



For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com/app-builder/appmaker



