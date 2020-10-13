App Developer Erbo Edinburgh Wins 2020 Good Design Award

Edinburgh, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- Award-winning app developer Edinburgh agency Erbo has once again been named a winner by Good Design Scotland.



Erbo has been named the winners in three categories in the 2020 Good Design Award, Scotland. The Good Design Award recognises excellence in design and breakthrough innovation. Having Erbo announced as a Good Design Award 2020 winner is a significant achievement given the extensive application process and high calibre of entries received this year. The winning agencies must convince the Jury that they are worthy of recognition and demonstrate excellence in design,innovation and social impact.



The Good Design Award Jury praised Erbo, commenting, "Erbo is a mobile app development Edinburgh agency that creates cutting-edge mobile apps. Their apps are smart and simple. The designs are usually straight forward, bright and friendly with a strong social impact"



With over 6.8 billion global mobile phone users and counting, the importance of a business's mobile presence cannot be overstated. Since the days of Nokia's "Snake" game, mobile apps have grown into a thriving industry, powering transactions, media consumption, education, and human connection. For many users, the easiest way to access the internet and engage with their favourite brands is from their mobile device apps.



A Good Design Award Jury said "Receiving a Good Design Award is a significant achievement given the very high calibre and record number of entries received in 2020. Edinburgh's Good Design Award is more than a symbol of design excellence - it represents the hard work and dedication of homegrown talent applying themselves towards an innovative outcome that will ultimately make our lives better. These projects showcase the shear brilliance of design and the potential they have to improve our world."



