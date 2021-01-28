App for Frontline and Key Workers Announced as One of UK's Fastest-Growing Startups

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Blink – Frontline App selected from hundreds to join Upscale, UK Gov's Tech Nation programme for scale-ups



Upscale alumni include Monzo, Bloom & Wild and Revolut



News comes as company announces expansion to North America after increasing annual revenues three-fold



Blink, the Frontline App, has announced today that it has been selected for the prestigious Tech Nation accelerator 'Upscale', marking the first time the programme has selected technology designed exclusively for frontline and key workers.



Tech Nation, the UK's answer to Silicon Valley, today revealed the 33 fast-growing tech start-ups selected for the sixth cohort of the globally renowned Upscale programme. Companies are chosen for their potential to become future leaders in the UK tech economy.



The news coincides with a spurt in growth, as the company's revenues grew three-fold in 2020. Blink is also announcing significant expansion into North America, currently recruiting an initial team of 40 in New York, in addition to expansion of existing teams in London, Sydney and Christchurch, New Zealand.



Blink CEO Sean Nolan commented

"We're delighted to be recognized in Upscale 6.0 as the definitive solution for frontline workers globally. The events of the past 12 months have shown that organisations and the wider country cannot operate without frontline workers. For too long, these workers have been left out and left behind. We're pleased to support our customers in changing the status quo.



Blink, whose clients include the NHS, Stagecoach, Go-Ahead, HM Prison Service and Salutem Care homes, is designed to improve the working lives of frontline employees. During Covid-19, it has seen increased adoption by clients in the health and care sector, in organisations such as the NHS, care homes, ambulance services, and private healthcare businesses.



Nolan concludes

"We're on track to grow our revenues by 300% again this year, and we're looking forward to learning from other fast growing companies, whilst continuing to support customers in empowering their frontline workers. The challenges frontline workers face are common across the globe and we can't wait to meet new customers in new markets."



About Blink

Blink makes smart technology for frontline and key workers, serving industries like healthcare, transit, construction, facilities management and retail. Its mission is to empower frontline workers to maximize the positive impact they have on their organization. Blink approaches problems from the perspective of the frontline worker, and solves them through a simple app they want to open every day.



Media Contact



https://joinblink.com/intelligence/app-for-frontline-and-key-workers-announced-as-one-of-uks-fastest-growing-startups/