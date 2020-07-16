App Maker Appy Pie Provides Auction Feature with Real-Time Update Capability

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2020 -- Appy Pie, the app maker setting new standards in the mobile industry, provides auction feature allowing users to create Android and iOS mobile apps for auctions in a jiffy, with zero coding. Using auction feature, anyone with no programming skills can kick start their auction business on mobile in a few minutes.



Auction apps built on Appy Pie AppMakr are hosted on highly secure cloud servers and have multiple innovative features like one-tap access, offline editing, etc., making it easy for the app owners to manage their apps. Better user engagement, time and cost saving, 24/7 presence, and improved audience reach are some of the benefits of creating auction apps. What's more interesting is that auction houses can even convert websites into apps and go mobile in just a few minutes.



Moreover, app publishers can also add multiple other features such as contact, push notifications, social network, etc. to their auction app, making it more engaging.



"Our app building software was made for all businesses and industries – regardless of size and scale. With auction feature, app owners will have complete control over the auction process, helping them deliver better customer experience and receive payments, without any hassle," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder Appy Pie.



With a combined staff of more than 200 people, Appy Pie's sole aim is to empower small businesses and help them achieve success in this competitive environment. Appy Pie operates in a wide range of languages including Arabic, French, Portuguese, German and many more, to serve their customers in the best possible manner. The company offers 24X7 dedicated support lines to the app makers in all the mentioned languages.



