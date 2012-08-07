App Marketer Releases Magazine Application for iPad

La Jolla, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- App marketing company AppMarketerMagazine.com recently announced the release of an Apple iPad application designed to help serious app developers get up-to-date information on current apps being released in the market. The App Marketer Magazine includes revealing app development strategies, split-testing and analytical data that could save app developers thousands of dollars in testing and boost downloads. The relevance of the App Marketer Marketer cannot be discounted, especially as Android phones and tablets continue to be upgraded and new apps are constantly in demand.



“The ‘App Age’ is here right now. There is no question that people are now living on the ‘Planet of the Apps.’ You too can now be up-to-date with market data and see trends before they sweep the App stores,” as the App Marketer website declares.



The apps market is also a vibrant industry, thanks not only to the growing number of users, but also of the interest shown by larger information technology companies.



“Just look at Facebook. They already have a strong mobile presence, they are one of the most successful technology companies in the world, and yet they just paid a billion dollars for a single app—Instagram. This trend is here to stay,” shared Tayfun Karadeniz.



The App Marketer Magazine for iPad hit the market on August 1, 2012 and is now downloadable on a free trial basis through the following link:



http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/app-marketer/id537083226?ls=1&mt=8



About App Marketer Magazine

The App Marketing Magazine helps readers stay on top of the latest marketing news and marketing strategies for making more money in the app store. Whether they are a marketing a network of Apps, or an individual having a growing app business or just starting out with the first app, App Marketer Magazine has plenty of articles, videos, marketing tips and marketing strategies to help get more downloads, build a list of avid users and generate more sales, giving subscribers the unfair advantage of the world’s smartest app marketers.



Trey Woods

support@appmarketermagazine.com

http://www.appmarketermagazine.com