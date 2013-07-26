App to Cure Real Estate Recruitment Nightmare

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- The App, designed for Android and Apple tablet devices, automates the entire recruitment process; receiving job applications, building and conducting interviews, reference checking and administration of personality profiling; all within the single application.



12 Months in the making, Real Estate Hiring Pro was developed with the help of prominent real estate businesses to address their commonly expressed frustrations with attracting, selecting and retaining good staff.



‘There is a high level of frustration in real estate industry recruitment, particularly in the sales area’ said The Hiring Guide Co-Owner, Shaun Farrell. ‘Relatively few Real Estate offices have been through the rigour of building a quality and efficient recruitment process, so we decided to do it for them’ he added.



‘Our goal was to build an easy to use, cost-effective system that covers every aspect of the recruitment process including receiving resumes directly in to the application, providing interview questions, templates for real estate specific jobs, and a system for evaluating and scoring candidate suitability. From there we extended the idea to include reference checking and personality profiling’ he explained.



Real Estate Hiring Pro has been launched globally on the App Store for iPad, and on Google Play for Android tablet devices.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.realestatehiringpro.com