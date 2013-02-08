App Trillionaires: Practical New Book Teaches Anyone How to Start & Build a Profitable App Development Business.

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- The 40 billion Apps downloaded from Apple last year didn’t create themselves. In fact, the App Development industry has been ear-marked as one of the most prosperous modern-day marvels. With plenty of room for new players to stake their place and grow their businesses quickly, one Canadian App Development expert is lending a helping hand with his highly-acclaimed new book.



Abhinav Gupta’s ‘App Trillionaires: How To Become An App Developer: Enjoy Life, Make Money, and Live Your Dreams!’ does exactly what it says on the cover. Aimed at the complete novice, it’s the only book of kind currently available.



Synopsis:



Enjoy Life, Make Money, and Live Your Dreams!



The App Business is one of the hottest businesses to get into and is expected to grow even faster this year in 2013 and beyond! Many have started such businesses with small investments and have become very wealthy!



In fact in many cases, the wealth has been so explosive that people have been quitting their day jobs and turning to app development and the app business full time.



That’s the beauty of this business; you make money all the time, even while you sleep...LITERALLY!



The greatest benefit of running an app business is the freedom it brings! Being able to do what you love and make money is truly a dream come true! However it takes a lot of hard work and requires certain steps to setup correctly!



That's where this book comes in handy! Think of it as a step-by-step guide to the app business!



Can you do this part time? SURE! Can you do it full time? MOST DEFINITELY! The world of apps is growing exponentially…will you be the next App Trillionaire?



As the author explains, every step of the book is based on his real-life experiences and success.



“It shows my real life story and what a developer has to go through to make it in the app business. The fact of this business is that it’s not all overnight millions as many people are led to believe from all the news stories,” says Gupta.



Continuing, “Many apps, Many Markets is the motto of the book and the goal is to help readers go from their current full time jobs to possibly making apps and games full time, and if they become millionaires along the way, that's even better! However the book focuses on realistic steps to first get them to the point where they are making this a real business with real income expectations.”



This reality-driven perspective is resonating with readers around the world. In fact, since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



"This book contains a plethora of practical tips and gives a great overview of the apps business. But its essence is really the philosophical approach that is something way more important than technical tricks,” says Nicolas Peri, CTO of Stonetrip.



Attila Beke of 3D Magic LLC was equally as impressed, saying, "Abhinav Gupta has created a truly amazing collection of development tips, insights and advice summarized into an easy to read book. Even I myself, a long time professional, found some new ideas to try while reading this well organized journey into the world of mobile app development."



‘App Trillionaires: How To Become An App Developer: Enjoy Life, Make Money, and Live Your Dreams!’, published by iUniverse, is available now: http://amzn.to/14UVXHC



About Abhinav Gupta

Abhinav Gupta is the Lead Developer and CEO of Game Scorpion Inc. (http://www.gamescorpion.com) He is an app developer, app business trainer and even a motivational speaker in the Mobile App Industry.



Recognized as a professional in the field, he has had his hand in building and successfully publishing over 25+ apps in over 10+ markets including Apple, Google Play, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Blackberry, HP WebOS, and several others.



He currently develops his apps and games using ShiVa 3D, a powerful cross platform game creation tool. He has written several pieces on the subject of mobile apps and mobile business and he can even been seen discussing his apps, courses and training programs in many prestigious venues.