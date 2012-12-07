App User Magazine - an Innovative Online Magazine Launches

Ogden, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- David, Aaron and Eric Brandley, all from northern Utah, are the creative minds behind this ingenious and highly relevant magazine created at a time when hundreds of new apps are made available on a daily basis. Whether app users want access to apps that will help them improve their physical health, be better students, get promoted at work, or simply relax with an entertaining game, App User Magazine (AUM) provides information for app users with distinctive and universal needs.



For the next six months, AUM is currently offering free promotions of valuable apps. When the Thumble App, a mobile photo game company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada was offered a no-cost promotion of their app, they tweeted back: “@AppUserMag you are too sweet. Hugs :).”



When app creation companies are just getting started, they have the least amount of available funds to market their products. But telling people about their app is critical for their ultimate success. App User Magazine’s no-cost ad space helps app developers get the word out about their just-launched apps to potential users.



With its multimedia capabilities, app users can read articles, view images, click on links to visit websites, and even watch videos about apps all from the convenience of iTunes. To access the magazine from iTunes, simply search the words: App User Magazine.



About App User Magazine

App User Magazine (AUM) is located in Ogden, Utah. For questions or for more information please email support@appusermagazine.com or visit AppUserMagazine.com.



You can try it FREE for 30 days on Apple’s Newsstand, click here.